Man arrested in connection with Cleveland homicide

By Crystal Kelly

Steven Tyler Eddy

CLEVELAND, Okla. — The OSBI says they have arrested 25-year-old Steven Tyler Eddy for first-degree murder.

The Clevland Police Department said they responded to a domestic dispute near North Broadway Street and East Miami Avenue around 7:30 pm Monday.

When they arrived on the scene, CPD said they found a male victim with a gunshot wound.

The victim later died at the hospital.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says Eddy was still at the scene of the homicide when police arrived.

OSBI says Eddy was arrested on-site and booked into the Pawnee County Jail.

Law enforcement says the investigation is ongoing and official charges are pending.

Police have not released the name of the victim.



