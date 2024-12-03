Man arrested in connection to deadly hit-and-run in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Police said a man was arrested in connection to a deadly hit-and-run in north Tulsa on Sunday night.

Police said officers responded near the intersection of East Easton Street and North 68th East Avenue after reports of a man getting hit by a vehicle.

The man died on the scene, according to police.

Officers found car parts in the street near the man, which police said indicated a likely hit-and-run pedestrian crash.

A few hours later, TPD said Juan Torres called in and said he had hit the victim and then left the scene.

Officers responded to the house and found a vehicle with front-end damage consistent with having hit the victim.

Torres was arrested for leaving the scene of a fatal crash, having no driver’s license and no insurance.

Torres bonded out of jail for $2,500 around seven hours after he was booked.

TPD is still investigating as their traffic unit is still determining the factors involved with the crash.

Based on the findings in the final report, TPD said additional charges may be filed against Torres.