Man arrested in connection to 2018 homicide

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department said a man was arrested in connection to a 2018 homicide in south Tulsa.

Police said on Nov. 12, 2018, officers responded to the Candlewood Suites near East 71st Street and Highway 169 at around 1 p.m.

A hotel employee called 911 after finding a man unresponsive in a vehicle in the parking lot.

When officers arrived, they found Alfred Seymore inside the vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head. Seymore died days later, police said.

Police said video from the hotel showed two men get inside the vehicle with Seymore and later get out. One of the men fired a gun into the vehicle and then ran away.

At the time of the shooting, police had evidence from the victim’s phone linking the incident to Kristopher Thompson. There was insufficient evidence to arrest Thompson at that time.

TPD’s Homicide Unit continued to pursue the case. After interviewing witnesses, examining evidence and collaborating with federal partners, police were able to connect Thompson to the shooting.

An arrest warrant for felony murder was obtained for Kristopher Thompson on Monday. Police took Thompson into custody at his mother’s home in Broken Arrow at around 5 p.m. Thompson was booked into the Tulsa County Jail.

Police said detectives are still trying to identify the second suspect in the case. Anyone with information should call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. You can remain anonymous when calling and rewards are paid for information that leads to an arrest. Reference case 2018-0693950 when calling.