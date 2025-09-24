Man arrested after standoff with Pryor police

A man was taken into custody after a standoff with police Tuesday night.

The Pryor Creek Police reported that shortly before midnight, officers were called to a residence in the 200 block of SE 10th Street to a shots fired call. Officers say a person was grazed in the head by a shot and additional gunfire was heard from inside the residence. Officers also learned of multiple firearms in the home.

Officers established a perimeter and waited for the Cherokee Nation Special Operations Team (SOT) to arrive on scene. Using their armored vehicle, the Cherokee Nation SOT entered the front yard and started to issue commands.

The suspect, Steven Ruben, exited the home with his hands up and was taken into custody without further incident.

Ruben was booked into the Mayes County Jail and charged with shooting with intent to kill and felon in possession of a firearm.