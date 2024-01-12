Man arrested after police claim he threw a dog over animal shelter fence

OWASSO, Okla. — A man police say threw a dog over the fence at an animal shelter has been arrested on a cruelty to animals charge.

Miguel Garcia, of Broken Arrow, was booked into Tulsa County Jail Wednesday. He was released on a $2,000 bond.

Owasso Police had been searching for Garcia after they said he was caught on video throwing a dog over the fence at an animal shelter.

Due to security video from the shelter, police were able to see the Garcia’s license plate, Lt. Nick Boatman said.

“Picks it up and launches it over the fence,” Boatman said referencing the dog.

In the video, Garcia can be seen throwing the dog over the fence. The dog hits the ground, gets up, walks around, and then runs after Garcia as he drives away.

“Unfortunately, the dog gets tangled up in parts of the fence as it was being thrown over,” Boatman said.

Boatman said this isn’t how the shelter wanted to get a new dog, this isn’t the way to give up a pet.

Police said they looked up the license plate and traced it back to Garcia.

“Everything is off about this case,” Boatman said. “Why would someone from Broken Arrow come to our animal control shelter in Owasso when you could go to multiple around the city?”

At the time, Boatman said though a warrant was out for Garcia, they just wanted to talk to him.

“We don’t think he is going to run or anything, we just need a good explanation of what happened,” he said.

A cruelty to animals charge is a felony in Oklahoma.

The dog, police said Garcia threw over the fence faced minimal injury and has already been adopted.