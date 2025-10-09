Man arrested after leading officers on chase in north Tulsa

The Tulsa Police Department arrested a man who led officers on a chase in north Tulsa on Tuesday.

Police say an officer saw a red Dodge Charger going 60 miles per hour in a 40 miles per hour zone around 3:45 p.m. The officer tried to stop the Charger, but the driver sped up, leading officers on a short pursuit.

Police say the driver, identified as Izaiah Walker, tried to go around several cars at the intersection of East Pine Street and North Harvard Avenue and crashed into another vehicle.

Walker jumped out of the Charger and ran into a nearby neighborhood.

An officer used their taser and Walker was taken into custody. He was medically cleared and booked into the Tulsa County Jail for eluding, resisting arrest, hit-and-run involving damage to another vehicle and multiple traffic offenses.

Police say Walker also had a warrant out for his arrest for breaking and entering.