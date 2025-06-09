Man arrested after allegedly slashing tires in downtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department said a man was arrested after allegedly slashing a car’s tires in downtown Tulsa on Saturday.

Police said around 12:42 a.m., officers responded to a call from a citizen who saw a man slash a car’s tires near South Cheyenne Avenue and West 5th Street.

The suspect drove away in a black Honda, heading toward the BOK Tower.

Police said at 12:57 a.m., an officer was patrolling near North Main Street and West Archer Street, when a citizen flagged him down. The citizen also told the officer a man driving a black Honda had slashed the tires of a vehicle, and just turned east on East Archer Street.

The officer located and stopped the vehicle near North Detroit Avenue and East Cameron Street. The driver was identified as David Dietlin, who matched the initial description, police said.

Police said Dietlin denied any wrongdoing, but mentioned an argument with another individual at a downtown pub. Officers asked the reporting citizen to look at Dietlin, and he was identified as the tire slasher.

The owner of the vandalized vehicle was identified and claimed to have been involved in an altercation.

Police said with evidence, including surveillance footage from the pub, Dietlin was arrested and booked into jail for malicious mischief.