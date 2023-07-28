Man arrested for 2 separate Tulsa carjackings in one week

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police say Bryan Saucedo-Gamino and another woman, Lezlie Chica, carjacked a man who offered them a ride after he was playing soccer with some friends near 55th and South Sheridan Road.

“He is driving out of a neighborhood and gets flagged down by a male and female couple and he is under the impression they are in some sort of distress,” said Lieutenant Justin Ritter.

According to the police report, Saucedo-Gamino says he needed to get his sick child who lives in Texas, and asked for a ride to the airport.

Ritter says eventually the driver got suspicious.

“He kind of gets the feeling something is a little off and he is like no you guys need to get out,” said Ritter.

Tulsa police say Saucedo pulled a gun and directed the man to drive to the airport. At the airport, the arrest report says Chica tried to get a rental car but could not.

“Because she did not have proper identification,” said Ritter.

Police say Saucedo-Gamino then kept the man driving.

“They get back in the victim’s car and are driving back into Tulsa and stop at a taco stand on North Sheridan and while they are ordering he runs over to a gas station and calls police,” said Ritter.

The police report says later they were able to identify the female suspect as Chica because she left all of her information at Hertz.

Chica was eventually arrested Thursday and because of this crime police say they were able to get a profile on Saucedo-Gamino and connect him to another carjacking at the Promenade Mall on Tuesday.

According to the booking report, a woman and a man were sitting in a black Lexus when Saucedo-Gamino strolled up to their car and asked for a lighter. Then, he pulled out a gun and tapped it on the passenger side window.

The couple exited the vehicle, but the suspect told them to get back into the Lexus.

The arrest report states that Saucedo-Gamino told the man to drive and the woman to get back into the front passenger seat and drive to the top floor of the parking garage. When they arrived, the suspect asked if the couple had cash. The man gave the carjacker $14 in cash. The woman told Saucedo-Gamino that her bank was across the street and she could get cash from the ATM.

They drove to the bank located across East 41st Street from the mall. As they drove the booking report says that Saucedo-Gamino pointed the gun into the man’s right side and threatened to shoot him right in the kidney. When they arrived that the ATM, the woman was unable to withdraw funds.

According to the booking report, Saucedo-Gamino ordered them to drive to the highway and travel west. Then, he told the man to exit at Elwood Drive, so he could smoke on his pipe.

As the man drove, the suspect pointed his gun to his head, behind his neck, his back, and his right side.

Suddenly, the suspect fired his gun into the back passenger floorboard, showing them that he was not messing around.

They drove passed the QuikTrip in Sapulpa and continued down a road with a dead end. Saucedogamino ordered the man out of the car and the woman to start driving.

Saucedo-Gamino then ordered the woman to get back onto the highway and return to the parking garage at the Promenade Mall.

When the Lexus exited the highway at South Peoria Avenue, Saucedo-Gamino the woman to pull into the shopping center and parked at CiCi’s Pizza. The suspect continued to smoke. At one point, the suspect ordered the woman to send money to him through CashApp.

The booking report continues saying that Saucedo-Gamino then told the victim to return to the area of the mall parking garage. As they get closer to the mall, the suspect tells the woman to pull into the McDonald’s on Yale.

That’s when Oklahoma Highway Patrol pulls behind the Lexus for a traffic stop.

Saucedo-Gamino was then taken into custody.

Tulsa police say that the suspect is a convicted felon, with prior felonies.

Saucedo-Gamino is currently booked at the Tulsa County jail.