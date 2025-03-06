Man accused of pointing gun at woman in food truck

A man was arrested Thursday morning after police say he pointed a gun at a woman in a food truck near 68th and Memorial.

Police say 45-year-old Reginald Fulsom drove a white van past the food truck, pointing the weapon out the window and then driving recklessly through the Walmart parking lot.

Witnesses posted on Facebook that Fulsom ran a red light at 61st and Garnett, nearly causing an accident.

Another woman, also posting on Facebook, reports that Fulsom hit her car with his van near a Quik Trip.

Police say the chase eventually ended just north of 91st and Elm in Broken Arrow with Fulsom surrounded by dozens of police.

Broken Arrow Police successfully deployed a ‘grappler’ device to Fulsom’s van (pictured below) to disable it.

The ‘grappler’ attaches a net-like device to a rear wheel of a suspect’s vehicle that is connected to a police cruiser with a strong tether, which allows the police cruiser to slow down the fleeing vehicle.

Fulsom was arrested and is being held in the Tulsa County Jail on a wide variety of complaints, including Pointing Firearm w/Intent, Hit and Run, Running a Road Block, Possession of a Firearm Felony Commission.

Broken Arrow Police grappler device Courtesy: Broken Arrow Police



