Man accused of attacking girlfriend, threatening her with hatchet

Tulsa County Deputies say they arrested a domestic violence suspect, after he returned to the scene of the alleged crime.

Deputies say a woman at a Sand Springs RV park first called 911 around 9:00 p.m. Sunday night, saying her boyfriend, 42-year-old Matthew Sewell, had attacked her and threatened to kill her while holding a hatchet.

They say he fled before they could get there.

But then, they say he came back hours later and broke into the RV, so the girlfriend called 911 again.

Deputies say he was still there the second time, and they arrested him on complaints of Domestic Violence and Threatening a Violent Act.