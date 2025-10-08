A look at 2025 Halloween events in Green Country

It’s spooky season in Green Country and KRMG wants to help you find different ways to celebrate Halloween this year.
Below is a list of Halloween/Fall events, some family-friendly and some not, happening all month long in and around the Tulsa area:
- BooHaha | Oct. 18 | 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. | Tulsa, OK
- HallowZOOeen | Oct. 17 - Oct. 19 | Oct. 24 - Oct. 26 | Tulsa, OK
- PhilBOO (Day 1) | Oct. 24 | 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. | Tulsa, OK
- WeStreet Ice Center Halloween Bash | Oct. 24 -Oct. 25 | 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. | Tulsa, OK
- BOOtanical | Oct. 9 | 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. | Tulsa, OK
- The Hex House | Open on 15 days during Oct. 3 - Nov. 1 | 7 p.m. - 11 p.m. | Tulsa, OK
- Trick or Tour at The Church Studio | Oct. 31 | 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. | Tulsa, OK
- Insanity Farms | Open every Friday and Saturday night in October | 7 p.m. - 12 a.m. | Tulsa, OK
- 2nd Annual Eastside Fall Festival | Oct. 11 | 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- FALLOWEEN Family Fest | Oct. 17 | 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. | Sand Springs, OK
- Pleasant Valley Farms’ 15th annual Winter Squash & Pumpkin Festival | Oct. 11 - Oct. 12 | 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. | Sand Springs, OK
- The Patch | Oct. 1 - Nov. 2 | 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. | Open Sunday from noon to 7 p.m. | Sand Springs and Glenpool, OK
- HALLOWMARINE 2025 | Oct. 17 - Oct. 18 from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. | Oct. 24 - Oct. 25 & Oct. 31 from 6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. | Jenks, OK
- Trick or Treat on the RiverWalk | Oct. 31 | 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. | Jenks, OK
- Carmichael’s Pumpkin Patch | Sept. 20 - Oct. 31 | 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. | Bixby, OK
- Hallow(themed) Party | Oct. 25 | 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. | Bixby, OK
- Halloween Festival at The Castle of Muskogee | Open every Friday and Saturday from Oct. 3 - Nov. 1 | 5:30 p.m. - 11 p.m. | Muskogee, OK
- Pyscho Path | Open every Friday and Saturday from Oct. 3 - Nov. 1 | Sperry, OK
- Oklahoma Heritage Farm Fall Festival 2025 | Sept. 27 - Nov. 2 | Open Monday - Thursday from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. | Open Friday - Saturday from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. | Open Sunday from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. | Ramona, OK
- The Asylum | Open on 16 days during Sept. 27 - Nov. 8 | Nowata, OK
- 3rd Annual Town of Webbers Falls Street Dance | Oct. 25 | 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. | Webbers Falls, OK
- Trunk or Treat | Oct. 31 | 5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. | Webbers Falls, OK
- Webbers Falls First Baptist Church Fall Fellowship | Oct. 11 | 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. | Webbers Falls, Ok
