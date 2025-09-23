Longtime head football coach, Mike Gundy, fired from Oklahoma State University

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State University has fired head football coach Mike Gundy after coaching the team for 21 years.

The decision comes after a disappointing season in 2024 for the Cowboys, and a rough start to 2025. OSU failed to capture any Big 12 Conference wins last year, and lost nine straight games to end the season.

This year, the Cowboys did win their season opener against UT Martin, but that victory became less notable after UT Martin was pummeled by Missouri State and Southern Illinois in the following weeks. After that, OSU was beaten by Oregon 69-3, the most lopsided loss during Gundy’s tenure with the university.

After a bye week, the Cowboys lost a home game to the University Tulsa. It was TU’s first win over OSU since 1998, and the first time TU has beaten the Cowboys in Stillwater since 1951.

In total, OSU has lost 11 of their past 12 games, with 11 consecutive losses against FBS opponents.

During his Monday press conference, Gundy said, “When I was hired here to take this job, ever since that day, I’ve put my heart and soul into this. I will continue to do that until at some point if I say I don’t want to do it or somebody else says we don’t want you to do it.”

In a Tuesday Facebook post, Oklahoma State University Director of Athletics, Chad Weiberg said, “College football has changed drastically in the last few years, and the investment needed to compete at the highest level has never been more important. As we search for the next head coach of Cowboy Football, we are looking for someone who can lead our program in this new era. It is also important that we continue to support our student-athletes, our staff and our university through the season, and I hope that our fans continue to show that support in Boone Pickens Stadium this fall.”

OSU President Jim Hess released the following statement:

“This is a decision about what’s best for our football program, our student-athletes and Oklahoma State University and it reflects our unwavering commitment to championship-level football and competing for national success,” said OSU President Jim Hess. “Coach Gundy dedicated decades of his life to OSU, achieving significant success and positively impacting hundreds of young men who wore the OSU uniform. His contributions to our university, both as a player and coach, deserve our profound respect and will not be forgotten. We are grateful for his service and wish him and his family the very best.”

Gundy leaves OSU as the winningest coach in program history with a record of 170-90. According to Gundy’s contract, he will be owed $15 million by the university as he was dismissed without cause before December 31, 2027.

Oklahoma State Athletics posted a “Thank You” message on Facebook to Mike Gundy on Tuesday as well.