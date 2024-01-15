Logan Seavy wins back-to-back Chili Bowls

The Chili Bowl Nationals wrapped up over the weekend and there was a familiar face in the winner’s circle.

California-native Logan Seavy topped the field to win his second Chili Bowl in as many years.

It’s an accomplishment only a few other drivers have made. Kyle Larson went back-to-back in 2020 and 2021. Larson decided to race this year last minute, but didn’t make it to the main event.

Christopher Bell won three years in a row from 2017 to 2019, but didn’t compete this year due to contract restrictions.

Rico Abreu and Kevin Swindell also have recent back-to-back wins.

Next year’s Chili Bowl is set for January 13th through the 18th.

