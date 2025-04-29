LOFT presents findings of State Department of Mental Health financial mismanagement

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — State lawmakers want to again question department heads at the State Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (ODMHSAS) after key findings from the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency (LOFT).

Over the last six weeks, LOFT has examined all the financial dealings of ODMHSAS. On Monday morning, Director Regina Birchum presented those findings to a special select committee with the purpose of examining the financial mismanagement of ODMHSAS.

ODMHSAS is responsible for the mental health treatment of thousands of Oklahomans, partnering with the federal government and Oklahoma providers to ensure access to mental health and substance abuse services. It has been found that the agency fell short of its budget by around $63 million.

The LOFT report examined the last several years of budgetary requests, fiscal management, a 2020 state audit, and more. LOFT found that of the $63.7 million shortfall, roughly only $33 million is accounted for. The rest is still unexplained as to where it went and why.

“It’s the most confusing budget we’ve seen. So they asked for 40 million less than the prior 12 months spent, they got what they asked for, and then they only budgeted 110 of it. If that confuses you, it confuses us as well,” Birchum said.

The LOFT report showed multiple potential issues within the agency’s dealings. To note a few, the agency did not properly keep or file invoices, many are missing. The agency increased its number of contract employees, contract employee pay, and legal services. They did not scale back their full-time employee pay, but did increase their expense for contractual services to find contract employees.

LOFT reported that ODMHSAS also over-budgeted more than half of its accounts in 2024. Some accounts were over budget by as much as 300%. Sixty-six accounts were under budget. Twenty-six of those accounts were budgeted at zero dollars, but all 26 cost $1.4 million, according to LOFT.

“From our observation, it’s poor budgeting. Poor budgeting that never got corrected,” Birchum said.

State Representatives Dell Kerbs (R-Pottawatomie County) and Josh West (R-Delaware and Mayes County) were both present in these hearings and asked several questions. They agreed to separate interviews after the select committee adjourned.

Both lawmakers are frustrated with the agency losing more than $60 million with no answers to give.

“It’s a mess, as a taxpayer you should be upset,” said West. “In my nine years, we’ve had ups and downs with every agency, but I’ve never seen a department in shambles like this one is now.”

“In just professional services in the department of mental health has increased by 2,288%. Understand what I just said, that’s a 2,288% increase in six years. That’s ungodly,” said Kerbs. “That’s what it comes down to is figure out what the deal is and we still haven’t gotten to it.”

Both Kerbs and West are hoping its poor management mixed with multiple leadership changes over the years at ODMHSAS instead of bad actors misleading the state legislature in appropriations. However, both want to again question the heads of ODMHSAS in hearings later this week.

You can read the LOFT handout here.