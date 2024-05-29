Locally written and produced, “Oklahoma Red” brings Jesus to Tulsa to fight a zombie pandemic

Heller Theatre Company’s newest production, “Oklahoma Red,” opens Friday at the Lynn Riggs Theater in downtown Tulsa.

The story features an apocalyptic setting, in which Jesus returns to save humanity from a plague of zombies - though the leaders in positions of power refuse to believe he is who he says he is.

[KRMG’s Ben Morgan discusses his role in “Oklahoma Red” which opens March 31 at the Lynn Riggs Theatre]

Instead, he ends up recruiting a small band of colorful characters in Tulsa, who join his fight to slay the zombie king and restore some hope for the survival of the human race.

KRMG’s Ben Morgan plays the role of “Bubba,” a male stripper who becomes a zombie - but in a plot twist, is cured and joins the fight.

The entire play is full of unexpected twists and turns - something Morgan says he appreciates not only in the context of the play - but overall, in the culture of theater in Tulsa.

“I thinks that’s what’s really cool about Heller Theatre, and what’s really cool about Oklahoma Red, and what’s really cool about Tulsa theater people in general, is that you get a lot of diverse, interesting plays, and musicals, and poems,” he told our reporter.

“I don’t want to sound bad about Tulsa,” he continued, “but you wouldn’t expect Tulsa to produce something like this.”

The play was originally written in installments as part of Heller’s Second Sunday Serials, where playwrights compete by writing short cliffhangers.

Five are presented each month, and the audience votes for its three favorites, when then continue on to the next month (unless the playwright decides the story’s complete).

“Oklahoma Red” was written by Heller Theatre President Shadia Dahlal (full disclosure, she is married to KRMG’s Russell Mills), and will be performed May 31-June 2 at the Lynn Riggs Theater, 621 E. 4th Street.

Show times are 8:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets are available through EventBrite or at the box office.



