Local woman bands together with superheroes to bring cheer to kids in need

TULSA, Okla. — Real Okie Superheroes is a nonprofit group of seemingly ordinary people doing extraordinary things. These real-life superheroes dress up in costumes and visit children with life-threatening illnesses.



They visit children in the hospital dressed as their favorite superheroes, princesses, and other popular characters. They also visit sick children at their homes and even take gifts to residents in nursing homes.



The group has turned their love of cosplay into “cause-play.”

Co-founder Arlene Laxamana says the idea for Real Okie Superheroes is rooted in trauma. Laxamona was going through a divorce, raising a son, and caring for her elderly parents all while continuing to work in the mental health field.

Laxamana says was already trying to channel her inner Wonder Woman for good by visiting hospitals with other groups when she realized that there were so many needs that still needed to be met.

Laxamana started raising money on Facebook to help a little girl in a wheelchair get a special body coat to fit her wheelchair. She says the money came in quickly and the little girl got her coat.

She started searching for more needs that she could help with and thus, the creation of the nonprofit Real Okie Superheroes.

Laxamana says it is so rewarding to see sick kids light up and forget about the IVs and pain. The goal of the group is to bring joy to not only the children but also the parents.

From moral boosts to funerals, the Real Okie Superheroes are there until the end of their journey or until they recover.

Laxamana says behind the scenes superheroes have joined in the cause with donations that allow them to keep spreading smiles.

Laxamana joined the KRMG podcast, Oklahoma Women Want to Know, and talked about her journey, the many rewards of spreading joy and which superheroes and princesses are the most popular.

Listen to the Oklahoma Women Want to Know podcast to find out more about the Real Okie Superheroes and how you can get involved.

