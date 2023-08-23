Local leaders react to Gist’s intention to resign from TPS

TULSA, Okla. — After Dr. Deborah Gist announced her intentions to resign as superintendent of Tulsa Public Schools, several local leaders shared their thoughts.

Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters:

“I’ve been crystal clear that Tulsa Public Schools needs a dramatic change in leadership, and I am pleased to see the board taking this seriously with the removal of Deborah Gist. From day one, I called for the removal of Gist in order to get the district on a path to success. I am optimistic that this is a step in the right direction, that TPS and the community takes their situation seriously. Financial transparency and academic outcomes must come next. I will always put Tulsa kids first.”

President of the Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association Shawna Mott-Wright:

“The message remains the same. The State School Board still has a recommendation from the state superintendent and a vote this Thursday, August 24. We are still unsure as to what the recommendation and the vote/decision will be. We cannot drop our guard because of the change in leadership at Tulsa Public Schools. There are still 35,000 students who need us to stand strong for them! The teachers of Tulsa will continue to educate and provide welcoming classrooms to all of our students, despite the chaos created by the state superintendent.”

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum:

“I am incredibly grateful for the service of Dr. Deborah Gist to our community. Throughout her time as Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent, Dr. Gist took on some of the greatest challenges facing Tulsa students - from substandard teacher pay that makes it difficult for us to compete with other states to student safety amidst the greatest public health crises in our city’s history. She was always willing to speak truth to power on behalf of the children she has dedicated her life to serving. On their behalf, and on behalf of our city, I want to thank Dr. Gist for all she has done for Tulsa.”

President and CEO of the Tulsa Regional Chamber Mike Neal:

“We have been fortunate to have a native Tulsan as superintendent for nearly eight years. Dr. Gist cares deeply about our community, and she is extremely committed to helping ensure a bright future for Tulsa’s students. She has long been a strong partner with the Tulsa Regional Chamber, and we were proud to collaborate with her and her administration on projects such as the Tulsa Public Schools bond renewal in 2021, and the Tulsa’s NextGEN Talent externship initiative. All of us at the Chamber wish Dr. Gist the very best in her future endeavors. We commit to working with her successor to ensure a continued focus on students and their academic success.”

“Public schools are the backbone of the northeast Oklahoma economy. We at the Chamber will continue leading the business community’s collaboration with TPS and other area school districts to ensure that employers have access to skilled talent, and that students are prepared for success in college and career. The Tulsa Regional Chamber has always been very supportive of Tulsa Public Schools, and that will not change.”

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr.:

“I continue to be frustrated by the attacks on Tulsa Public Schools and I am deeply disappointed that this has led to the resignation of a great public servant and education leader in our state. Dr. Gist has shown courage in the face of unprecedented and unjustified political attacks on the largest school system in our state. I am thankful for our partnership during her tenure to prioritize the needs of Native students and her leadership through the difficult days of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“Cherokee Nation is invested in the success of Tulsa Public Schools. The district serves more than 800 students who are Cherokee citizens and it deeply impacts the economy and quality of life of our reservation. I urge the Oklahoma State School Board to maintain Tulsa Public Schools’ accreditation, preserve local control and work with the locally elected school board for any reforms that are deemed necessary.”

“More broadly, I call upon all of the state’s civic, business and political leadership across this state to recognize the attack on Dr. Gist and Tulsa Public Schools will continue across all of public education unless we continue pushing back and encourage thoughtful ways to improve public education.”