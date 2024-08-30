Local jewelry store celebrates major milestone with a treasure hunt

TULSA, Okla. — J. David Jewelry has called Tulsa home for three decades.

To celebrate its 30th anniversary, J.David Jewelry is sending Tulsans on a scavenger hunt for hand-selected jewelry scattered throughout the Tulsa metro area.

Every day in September, J. David will post a clue on their social media platforms of iconic places in Tulsa where they have hidden jewelry boxes with one-of-a-kind treasures.

You can also enter to win an all-inclusive trip for two.

Founder Joel Davis says this is their way of thanking Tulsans for allowing them to be part of their community.

David says “Our anniversary celebration is not just about reflecting on the past but also about looking forward to the future. We invite you to be part of this special occasion, to share in the memories we’ve created, and to make new ones with us. Here’s to 30 years of shining bright and many more to come. Thank you Tulsa for being part of our journey and for allowing us to be a part of yours.”

David says he started out with only $500 and three pieces of jewelry and now they are celebrating 30 years of business in Tulsa.

For more information and to check out the daily clues, follow J. David Jewelry on Facebook and Instagram.

©2024 Cox Media Group