Local

Lifeguard shortage again at City of Tulsa Parks Department

By Steve Berg
City of Tulsa Parks hiring Courtesy: City of Tulsa
By Steve Berg

Another summer in Tulsa, and another shortage of lifeguards at City pools.

It’s been a recurring theme in at least 5 of the past 10 summers in the Tulsa area.

The City of Tulsa Parks Department posted on its Facebook page today that they had to close the pool at Whiteside Park, because they didn’t have enough lifeguards.

The Parks Department is trying to get the word out that they’re hiring.

The pay’s not bad for a summer job.

Lifeguards start at $13.50 an hour; Pool Managers at $14.60 an hour.

You have to be age 16 or older and have your lifeguard certification.

They also have Pool Cashier and Camp Counselor jobs.

You can apply for the jobs here.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!