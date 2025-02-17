Lawmakers propose bill to give grant money to spay and neuter progams

State lawmakers are working on a bill that they say is a more humane and less expensive way to reduce the problem of stray cats and dogs.

House Bill 1046 made its way through a house committee today and is on its way to full House floor.

It would make grant money available for spay and neuter programs, especially in underserved areas.

Supporters say it’s estimated that every dollar spent on sterilization programs saves taxpayers $3 to $5 in the cost of animal control, animal shelters, and euthanizing animals.

They also say it’s good for public safety, pointing out that fewer strays mean fewer chances of dog bites.



