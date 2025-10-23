Lauria and Ashley’s Law to go into effect November 1st

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — House Bill 1001, known as ‘Lauria and Ashley’s Law’ is set to go into effect on November 1.

The bill was authored by Representative Steve Bashore, R-Miami, and adds accessory to murder in the first or second degree to the list of crimes that require an offender to serve 85% of their prison sentence before being eligible for parole consideration. Convicted individuals will also not be eligible to earn any type of credits to reduce the sentence to below 85%.

The measure is named after Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman, the two girls who were kidnapped, tortured, raped and killed in Welch on New Year’s Eve in 1999. Their remains have never been recovered. Danny and Kathy Freeman, Ashley’s parent’s, were shot to death in the crime. Their remains were found in their mobile home that was set on fire.

“There are families that have contacted me that are waiting for this bill to take effect,” said Lorene Bible, the mother of Lauria. “They are in the middle of the same thing we went through. This is why we fought so hard to get this law passed, so we could help other families. This is already a good thing.”

Rep. Bashore worked with Lorene and her cousin, Lisa Broderick, in drafting the law.

“This has been such a long journey for this family that has endured so much,” Bashore said. “It’s gratifying to be here just days until this law takes effect that will strengthen the punishment for those who commit the crime of accessory to murder. Those who play a part in such heinous crimes should not get lessened sentences or be given time off for good behavior. I’m hopeful this will bring some measure of healing to these families.”

Ronnie Busick was charged with accessory to felony murder in the case in 2020 and was sentenced to 10 years in prison with five years’ probation. Due to good-days earned while in prison as well as time credited while in county jail, he was released after just three years in prison.

The bill was authored by Senator Kristen Thompson, R-Edmond, in the Senate.