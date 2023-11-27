Las Vegas tops list of sinful cities

The personal finance website WalletHub has released a report of the most sinful communities in America.

Las Vegas, not surprisingly, tops the list of most sinful places, followed by Houston, Philadelphia, Los Angeles and Atlanta.

Tulsa is rated the 87th most sinful city; Oklahoma City came is at number 67.

The least sinful cities include Port St. Lucie, Florida, Madison, Wisconsin, Bridgeport, Connecticut, Fremont, California and Pearl City, Hawaii.

The report compares more than 180 U.S. cities based on seven sinful behaviors: Anger and hatred, jealousy, excesses and vices, greed, vanity and laziness.











