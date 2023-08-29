Local

Larry the Cable Guy set to perform in Tulsa as part of the 100X Reining Horse Classic

By Russell Mills

Larry the Cable Guy

TULSA — Two things most folks probably don’t know about the comedian known as Larry the Cable Guy.

First, he grew up in a very small town where his boyhood dream was to become an auctioneer (you can hear a sample of his skills in the embedded podcast below).

[Hear the KRMG In-Depth Report on Larry the Cable Guy and the 100X Reining Horse Classic here]

Second, despite the fact that he grew up in Nebraska, and lives there today with his family, he’s a huge fan of OU football.

“I root for Oklahoma no matter who they play, unless they play us, that’s the only time I don’t,” he told KRMG Monday.

Asked why, he said “If I didn’t root for Oklahoma, all my buddies down there’d be mad at me. Toby Keith would knock me upside the head with a beer bottle if I didn’t root for Oklahoma, if they weren’t playing Nebraska.”

Larry said he’s really encouraging Tulsans to come out and see the reining horse competition this week.

“I know you’re thinking ‘I don’t wanna go see no horses.’ It’s unbelievable. It is really a unique event, so if you’ve never been to one you should go, because these horses are amazing and the people riding them are so good, and it’s a great event. So I do hope people do show up and see it. And your special bonus is you get me at the end!”

At least on Friday, that is.

Friday, September 1st the paid admission to the 100X Classic includes a ticket to see Larry the Cable Guy at the Expo Square Pavilion.

Saturday, admission to the competition includes a ticket to see country musician Dylan Scott.

The rest of the week, admission to the reining horse competition is free.

For tickets, visit the Expo Square website.

