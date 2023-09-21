Large fire breaks out Sand Springs recycling plant

Firefighters are trying to figure out what led to a big fire at a recycling plant in Sand Springs.

“It looks like it may be a car battery, or something like that, because it started in that car,” said Sand Springs Deputy Fire Chief Kyle Wayman.

Wayman says they got the call shortly before 10:30 Wednesday morning and they worked on the fire for hours.

Firefighters had a hard time battling the fire because there was only one hydrant nearby.

The plant wasn’t evacuated while firefighters were on the scene.

No injuries were reported.