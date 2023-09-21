Local

Large fire breaks out Sand Springs recycling plant

By April Hill

Recycling plant fire

By April Hill

Firefighters are trying to figure out what led to a big fire at a recycling plant in Sand Springs.

“It looks like it may be a car battery, or something like that, because it started in that car,” said Sand Springs Deputy Fire Chief Kyle Wayman.

Wayman says they got the call shortly before 10:30 Wednesday morning and they worked on the fire for hours.

Firefighters had a hard time battling the fire because there was only one hydrant nearby.

The plant wasn’t evacuated while firefighters were on the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!