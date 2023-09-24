Local

KRMG In-Depth: Walk Out of Darkness slated for Saturday at Jenks River Walk

By Russell Mills
The 2023 Walk Out of Darkness will take place Sept. 30 at Jenks River Walk

TULSA — When Heather Guier Borsuk’s sister committed suicide in 2017, she tells KRMG, she struggled to survive the loss.

She found the support she needed, and through that group, discovered the Walk Out of Darkness.

Now, Heather’s co-chair of the annual event, trying to pay forward the help, advice, and support she says saved her life.

Heather and her mother, Trish Guier, visited the KRMG studios to share their story, and to raise awareness about the walk.

The 2023 Walk Out of Darkness will be held at Jenks River Walk on Saturday, September 30.

They’ll begin taking registrations at 9:00 a.m., and the opening ceremony will begin at roughly 10:30.

You can learn register at the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention website, which also has step-by-step guides on how to easily register, and raise funds for the cause as well.



