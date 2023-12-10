KRMG In-Depth: The surprising number of children killed by trains, and efforts to address the issue

TULSA — A horrific spike in firearms-related deaths for kids has grabbed a lot of headlines over the last couple years, but of course, that’s not the only risk kids face.

Car wrecks, accidental poisonings, and drug overdoses all take their toll, and lost in the list, perhaps, is the risk posed by trains.

[Hear the KRMG In-Depth Report on safety issues involving kids and trains here]

“Kids are hit by trains more than people think,” according to Shashunna Mignot, a Program Director with Safe Kids Worldwide.

She tells KRMG Safe Kids has a program designed to raise awareness among teens - who are the most likely to die playing around trains.

The “Retrain Your Brain” initiative offers tools for parents to talk with kids, but Mignot says they’re also asking teens to help spread the message.

Modern trains can be a lot quieter than people think, she told KRMG, and they can also be quite a bit wider than expected.

Many trains can exceed the width of the rails by up to three feet on each side, so a teen who thinks they’ve cleared the track may still get hit.

So while Safe Kids has held contests for teens to come up with ads designed to get through to other teens, they’ve also recruited teens to teach those lessons to younger kids - with the hopeful result that the teens actually reinforce the messaging to themselves.

Parents and teachers can find educational materials and get updates on this issue from the Safe Kids Worldwide website.