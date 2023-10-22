KRMG In-Depth: Public Health AmeriCorps offers training, education, even an allowance

TULSA — It’s estimated that the United States needs about 80,000 public health workers just to meet current needs, and unfortunately it appears the country continues to fall further behind.

So AmeriCorps and the Centers for Disease Control began a program to recruit new volunteers, and it offers several incentives to attract and retain talent.

[Hear the KRMG In-Depth Report on Public Health AmeriCorps HERE]

Michael Smith is CEO of AmeriCorps, which is a volunteer organization operated by the federal government.

“We’re the federal agency for volunteering and service,” Smith told KRMG recently. “We might not ever have enough tax revenue to pay for the millions of people that it would take to meet some of the urgent local and national needs, but we’ve got people that are willing to give some time, because they love their country, they love their community.”

Public Health AmeriCorps is the most recent initiative from his organization, and Smith tells KRMG it is designed to both increase the ranks of AmeriCorps to address the immediate needs for public health workers, but also to provide those volunteers with the training and education they need to transition into a career.

“Public Health AmeriCorps members, while you’re serving, you get a living allowance so you can keep a roof over your head and food in your belly,” Smith said. “You get money for education so you can pay for post-secondary education or pay off student loans. You get student loan forebearance. You get world-class training in partnership with CDC and other partners.”

To learn more, visit the Public Health AmeriCorps website.