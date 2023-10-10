KRMG In-Depth: Hern speaks about intelligence failures, possibility of war in Israel expanding

TULSA — As the war in Israel moves into its fifth day, the death toll mounts on both sides and fears of a wider conflict breaking out in the region remain very much at the forefront.

Oklahoma Congressman Kevin Hern has been following events closely, and tells KRMG we’re learning about apparent intelligence failures in advance of Saturday’s attacks.

[Hear the KRMG In-Depth Report on Rep. Hern and the war in Israel HERE]

“What we’re hearing, and not only from the United States, but also Israel, was a major intelligence failure. Much like what we saw on 9-11, where it doesn’t look like there was a lot of communications going on, maybe even denial that Iran was working - which now, there’ve been reported Tweets and emails that have been captured and maybe as far back as a month ago, that referenced coded language that Iran was working to orchestrate this attack, but it was completely dismissed,” he told KRMG Tuesday.

He said the brutality of the attacks on unarmed civilians included the deliberate mutilation of children’s bodies.

“What we’re seeing right now is something that is atrocity, when we’re seeing these mass killings at outdoor festivals, children having their faces shot off and parents having to give hair samples to be able to identify their children that are laying strewn across the sides of the roads or in fields,” Hern said. “It’s really terrible - we haven’t seen anything like this - I would say, I know that the largest number of Jews have been murdered in a single day since the Holocaust. So that tells you how bad this really is there.”

Where the U.S. has generally reacted to attacks on Israel with calls for restraint, this time, President Biden made no such plea.

He called the attacks “evil,” and vowed to support Israel in any way possible.

Already, the U.S. has moved the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford and its strike force - including four guided missile destroyers and a guided missile cruiser - into the eastern Mediterranean.

Hern says some F-15 and F-16 fighter jets that would normally be rotated out of the region will be kept there as well.

President Biden’s message to other regional actors who might be tempted to exploit the situation and launch attacks of their own was simple and unequivocal: “Don’t.”



