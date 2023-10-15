KRMG In-Depth: Crisis in Israel continues to unfold as US House remains leaderless

TULSA — While the United States will continue to strongly support Israel in its time of crisis, it will do so without the help of a functional House of Representatives, and Senator James Lankford (R-Okla) isn’t optimistic that situation will change any time soon.

[Hear the KRMG In-Depth Report on Israel and the U.S. House HERE]

Asked on Thursday if he had any confidence the House would have a new Speaker in place by the end of the week, he told KRMG “I think the House either has a Speaker by the end of this week, or it’ll be weeks and weeks.”

Clearly, the House has not chosen a new leader, and the clock is ticking toward yet another possible government shutdown.

Meanwhile, the conflict raging in Israel has triggered deep concerns about the possibility of all-out war in the Middle East.

The U.S. has assigned another carrier strike force, including the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, to the eastern Mediterranean, where it will join the USS Gerald R. Ford already on station off the coast of Israel.

Senator Lankford told KRMG that will not only provide the capacity to possibly stage rescue missions, it also sends a fairly strong message to Iran, Hezbollah, and other regional enemies of Israel.

“They (Iran) need to back off on their support of Hamas and Hezbollah,” Lankford said. “They do not need to advance and attack from the north with Hezbollah - attacking from Lebanon - to bring some stability and allow Israel to be able to respond to a group of terrorists that came in and slaughtered over a thousand Israelis.”

As for the situation in the House, Lankford said if that got resolved immediately, it would be too late to get a full budget passed by November 17, the next deadline.

“It’s not just a matter of get a Speaker and then it suddenly starts,” he told KRMG. “They’ve got to get up to speed on that, so that takes some time. And the clock is ticking for us to avoid a government shutdown, which we absolutely need to avoid any government shutdown.”