KRMG In-Depth: Bixby School District to enforce tough new restrictions on cell phones in schools

TULSA — The Bixby School had already prohibited the use of cell phones in classrooms, but when students return to class August 20th they’ll find new restrictions in place.

The students in middle school and below will no longer be allowed to use the devices at all, even during breaks or in between classes.

[Hear the KRMG In-Depth report on the Bixby School District’s new cell phone restrictions HERE]

Bixby Superintendent Rob Miller tells KRMG that banning their use in classrooms just wasn’t adequately addressing the disruptive issues involving the phones.

“What we have found is a pretty dramatic increase in cyber bullying, in inappropriate use of those cell phones,” Miller said, like “recording people without their consent, taking films of the occasional fight that may happen in a school and then posting that on social media for the purpose of embarassment.”

The new rule is pretty cut and dried, apparently.

“It just has to be out of sight,” Miller told KRMG. “It has to be in your backpack turned off at all times. And if we see it, if it’s out, even during lunch or passing period we will confiscate that. It’ll be brought to the office where somebody will need to pick that up. And of course there may be additional consequences based on how many violations you may have. And if students refuse to comply, then that’s a whole different game and we’ll have to deal with that.”

He said he’s gotten strong support from families, and while he expects some push back from students, the decision has been made.

“We are serious about this, and we want our teachers and families to know what we/re trying to do is gain control of our classrooms back and keep kids meaningfully engaged in learning,” Miller said, “and this is something we feel is really important to do.”