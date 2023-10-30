KRMG In-Depth: Applications open for Tulsa Vision Art Grants of up to $50,000

Art is big business.

In fact, according to Michele Miller Dill with the Tulsa Arts Commission, the art and culture sector of the economy generates more money than agriculture and transportation combined.

“Here on the local level, we’re talking millions and millions of dollars of revenue, and that translates into thousands of jobs created, simply from the arts,” she told KRMG Monday.

That’s why in 2016, after voters approved $2.25 million in funding, the city began working out how best to both spark creativity, and the local economy, through art and culture.

The Vision Arts Grants, which is now in its fifth iteration, is one result.

“We have $150,000 a year to disburse to the awarded applicants,” Miller Dill explained. “The lowest amount that we give is five thousand, the largest amount that we will give is fifty thousand, and most of the time it’s somewhere between five and twenty, because we want to fund as many projects as possible.”

And while the grant recipients must be 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations, they could also be individuals or groups who are funded by a nonprofit.

Further, the definition of what constitutes and artistic or cultural organization has expanded, to include museums and historical societies.

Those interested in receiving a grant must attend an informational meeting, and two more are scheduled before the December 22, 2023 deadline for applications.

They will be held Monday, November 6, 2023, at 6:00 p.m., and Saturday, December 9, 2023, at 11:00 a.m.

There will also be a grant-writing workshop on Monday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

Anyone with questions can email Juniper Hentz at visionarts@cityoftulsa.org.