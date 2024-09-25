KRMG In Depth: New high tech security features to be deployed at Tulsa State Fair

TULSA — The Tulsa State Fair has seen a trend toward fewer brawls, drunk and disorderly patrons, and firearms arrests in recent years.

Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado wants to keep that trend going, and Wednesday he briefed reporters on some of the measures his deputies will take to try and make the fair safer and more secure.

Last year’s numbers weren’t terrible he said, listing:

15 arrests (8 involved firearms, 6 juveniles and 2 adults)

253 calls for service

63 reports taken

110 lost children recovered safely

He encourages parents to get one of TCSO’s wristbands for their kids, where contact information for example can be easily found.

He also recommends taking a photo of the children before entering the fair - making a detailed description of their appearance and clothing instantly available.

And this year, his office is testing out new facial recognition software - which could make the search for a missing child much quicker to resolve.

On the issue of firearms, the sheriff made it clear - state law bans guns at the state fair, period.

That said, the security cameras also have capabilities that help them identify anyone who’s armed, right at the gate.

TCSO will also be testing out a drone dog, a new robotic K-9 which its developers say can detect explosives or hazardous materials, and can even recognize when a weapon is being brandished.

The equipment’s being provided on a trial basis at no charge, Regalado said, but if it all works as advertised, he believes the county will make the deal to purchase some of all of those capabilities.

A couple more heads up notifications for fairgoers: