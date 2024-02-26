KRMG In Depth: Mayor calls City Councilor Miller ‘unfit,’ while Miller says Bynum’s ‘spineless’

TULSA — Monday, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum told the KRMG Morning News with Dan Potter that he believes District 5 City Councilor Grant Miller is unfit to hold office, and said he’d testified before the Oklahoma Board of Bar Examiners (OBBE) as to Miller’s fitness to practice law.

Bynum stressed that he’d been subpoenaed, along with several other city officials, and hadn’t gone out of his way to appear before that board, which voted unanimously to deny Miller’s application.

[Hear the KRMG In Depth Report on Mayor Bynum and Councilor Miller HERE]

He said he hadn’t testified as to Miller’s abilities as an attorney, since he didn’t feel himself qualified to discuss that topic.

Still, when Potter asked “Is Grant Miller unfit to be a city councilor?” the Mayor replied, simply, “yes.”

“With Grant Miller, it’s all about himself, promoting himself, and using his position to enact revenge on people he thinks have done him wrong,” Bynum told KRMG. “And that is not something worthy of the Tulsa City Council.”

The OBBE ruling was based on what the board called Miller’s failure to “meet his burden to establish his good moral character, due respect for the law, and fitness to practice law...”

It based that decision on nine findings of fact, which Miller tells KRMG were actually largely findings of opinion.

For example, Bynum told KRMG Monday morning testified about “Councilor Miller’s treatment of city staff, the way that he has smeared the professional reputation of civil servants during his brief time in office, his treatment of security personnel.”

“I would invite him to send me one correspondence, one email, one text message, one phone call, one video - anything showing where I have been anything but polite, cordial and courteous,” Miller said. “Overly courteous, in my opinion. I try to go out of my way to be polite to all the city staff, to say ‘good morning,’ to open doors for them, to do the things that I need to do.”

And while he admits he’s exchanged words with his fellow councilors, he insists his conduct has been professional.

“We have political disagreements, our job is to go in there and debate, and sometimes, you know, we’re going to draw lines in the sand and we might even argue, heatedly disagree with each other. I’ve never cursed at them. I’ve never yelled at them, " Miller told KRMG. “I’ve sternly stated my positions, and held my ground on them,” he added.

There were other issues, however, which the board raised that had nothing to do with the mayor or other city officials.

For example, Miller had apparently told OBBE he was no longer working in the law office of Tulsa attorney Ron Durbin, when in fact he stayed there for more than two additional weeks.

When KRMG drilled down on that timeline, Miller said “I’m glad you’re pointing this out now. So, I’m gonna to have to go look at that exhibit and see what exactly my attorney wrote to OBBE, because I’m - I don’t - now, now I’m curious myself.”

Other findings, regarding failure to disclose certain legal actions in which he was involved, he put down to “clerical error,” and pointed out that on his actual application to the bar, that information was included.

Meanwhile, Miller didn’t mince words regarding his opinion of Bynum.

“This spineless mayor who never stands up on anything, never takes - never, doesn’t have a backbone and doesn’t stand on any single issue, needs to get back up on his perch,” he said. “Me and others can’t wait for him to finish out his term so we can get a new term.”

He says he’ll be running for another term on the council - and meanwhile, plans to appeal the OBBE’s decision.











