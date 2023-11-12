KRMG In Depth: As diabetes rates climb, so does diabetic retinopathy - which can lead to blindness

TULSA — The rate of diabetes in the U.S. continues to rise, and Oklahoma’s rate exceeds the national average.

Dr. Judy Kim, President of the Foundation for the American Society of Retina Specialists, tells KRMG that half of those with diabetes will suffer from diabetic retinopathy, a condition that can result in blindness.

[Hear the KRMG In-Depth Report on diabetic retinopathy HERE]

She explained that the retina acts in a way analogous to the film in an old camera.

The lens of the eye focuses light on the retina, which then relays the visual information to the brain.

“In diabetic retinopathy these areas get damaged, because of the elevated blood sugar, damaging the blood vessels,“ Dr. Kim told KRMG. “It leaks, it bleeds, and causes our retina to swell up or even get fibrosed - scar tissue formation - or even bleed and detach.”

Early detection can make a huge difference in treating diabetic neuropathy, but as with diabetes itself, symptoms may not show themselves for years, while the disease continues to do serious damage.

Once detected, Dr. Kim says, there are a number of treatment options.

“We can laser. More likely, we inject medications in the class called anti-vascular endothelial growth factor,” she told KRMG. “And there are many of them and more are in the pipeline. There are also different types of steroids we can inject into the eye.”

