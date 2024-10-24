Local

KRMG In Depth: City Council District Seven incumbent Lori Decter Wright

By Russell Mills
Councilor Lori Decter Wright represents Tulsa City Council District 7 in southeast Tulsa

Councilor Lori Decter Wright represents Tulsa City Council District 7 in southeast Tulsa (Russell Mills)

TULSA — Lori Decter Wright is seeking a fourth term as city councilor for District Seven, which includes the vital commercial corridor centered on East 71st Street.

She tells KRMG there are a number of projects and initiatives underway in the district, which she’d like to see through to completion.

[Hear the KRMG In Depth profile of Lori Decter Wright HERE]

Decter Wright has seen campaign materials which attempt to portray her as an advocate for defunding police, but says a simple check of the record puts the lie to that claim.

You can hear more from her in our KRMG In Depth story HERE.

