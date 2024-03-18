KRMG In Depth: AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program gears up for the season

TULSA — With the United States tax code constantly changing, it can be a challenge for professionals, much less average citizens, to stay up to speed.

American taxpayers often need help maximizing their returns, if any, and the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program is the largest free, volunteer-run tax assistance program in the country.

[Hear the KRMG In Depth Report on the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program HERE]

Mioshi Moses, Vice President of Volunteer Programs for the AARP Foundation, tells KRMG they have volunteers in all fifty states, including Oklahoma.

“The tax code is complicated, as you said, and it is changing,” Davis told KRMG during a recent interview. “For example this year, the standard deduction has increased by seven percent.”

“The services that are provided - tax prep services - can be really costly. So we’re focused on being able to provide this service for free, which is why we work with volunteers,” she added.

In terms of numbers, Moses told KRMG, “we have more than 26,000 volunteers who are trained and certified each year by the IRS to be able to handle any of the new changes that have - that apply to that tax season.”

The services focuses primarily on older Americans of low to middle income, Moses pointed out, but is available to anyone.

For more information, and to find a local tax aide, visit the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide website.