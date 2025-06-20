Kiefer Police mourn the loss of fellow officer

KIEFER, Okla. — The Kiefer Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their officers, Robert Schiavone.

Schiavone died suddenly on Wednesday, June 18.

According to Kiefer Police, Schiavone was celebrating his 20th wedding anniversary with his wife when he passed.

“Officer Schiavone was known as “Boston Rob” and his Boston accent was a source of fun for everyone who interacted with him,” says Chief Johnny O’Mara of the Kiefer Police Department in a statement. “Officer Schiavone gave back more to his community than he received and was active in anti-human trafficking pursuits and other volunteer work. Even in death, Officer Schivone continued to give.”

O’Mara says following his passing, Schiavone’s body was honored with a police escort to Life Share in Oklahoma City where he donated his organs and tissue.

“Officer Schiavone was an important part of the Kiefer Police team and was well-liked in the community.The Kiefer Police Department is grateful the large number of people and emergency agencies who have expressed their condolences and have assisted the KPD in this difficult time.”