Keith Stitt asking U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in on tribal jurisdiction

Keith Stitt, Governor Kevin Stitt’s brother, is asking the United States Supreme Court to weigh in on tribal jurisdiction in a case involving a traffic ticket he got in Tulsa.

Keith Stitt is a Cherokee citizen. In February 2021, a Tulsa police officer ticketed him for speeding. Keith Stitt fought the ticket claiming TPD doesn’t have jurisdiction over tribal citizens.

In March 2025, the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals upheld the City of Tulsa’s arrest and judgment in the case.

On July 7, Keith Stitt’s lawyer filed a petition with the U.S. Supreme Court claiming the state of Oklahoma has been systematically undermining the Supreme Court’s 2020 McGirt ruling.

He’s asking the justices to use Keith Stitt’s case to resolve the question of criminal jurisdiction over Native citizens in Indian Country.