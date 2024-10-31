Local

Keeping kids safe on the most dangerous night of the year

By Russell Mills
Kids trick or treat on Halloween night.

Trick or treat safety (Family Veldman/famveldman - stock.adobe.com)

By Russell Mills

TULSA — According to Safe Kids, children are more than twice as likely to die after getting hit by a vehicle on Halloween night than any other time of the year.

A number of factors contribute to that sad statistic.

Of course, more children are on the streets than on most nights, and generally they go out after dark.

They‘re often wearing dark clothing, have masks which impair their vision, and of course they‘re distracted - running from place to place and not paying much attention when they’re crossing the street.

Top tips to help reduce the danger:

  • Have them wear colorful costumes, preferably incorporating reflective tape
  • Have them carry flashlights or glow sticks
  • Avoid masks that make it harder for them to see oncoming vehicles, use makeup instead
  • Walk along with them rather than following in a vehicle, you’ll be able to react much more quickly to any potential threat
  • Move together in larger groups, they’re more likely to be seen by drivers
0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!