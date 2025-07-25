Keep Oklahoma Beautiful launches Keep Route 66 Beautiful grant program

TULSA, Okla. — Nonprofit Keep Oklahoma Beautiful has launched a new Keep Route 66 Beautiful grant program to bring pride to every town along the historic road.

With the Route 66 Centennial right around the corner, communities across Oklahoma are coming together to prepare.

“A friend of mine that’s also involved in Route 66 preservation and economic development calls it ‘company’s coming’ because people are coming for the centennial,” said Rhys Martin, President of the Oklahoma Route 66 Association. “We’ve got to make sure our house is in order and Keep Oklahoma Beautiful is a really great program that’s going to help us be ready for when these folks experience Oklahoma in 2026.”

Martin said the association wants to help Oklahoma put its best foot forward with the new grant program called Keep Route 66 Beautiful.

“What that is is that’s designed to provide funds for people to beautify the Route 66 corridor. That could be planting pollinator gardens, that could be trees, that could be litter clean up. They also have a part on the website where you can apply for something that’s more imaginative. If you have a great idea of something you think will beautify the corridor, they’re open to your ideas.”

The effort to beautify the historic route could help give a boost to businesses along it too, like Amish bakery and café, Sweetie Pies.

“I did not realize how many people do it and where they all came from,” said Sweetie Pie’s employee Krystal. “I mean, we’ve had people from Germany, Italy, New England. I mean, just all over the world.”

One of the owners of the Route 66 Antique Mall said he’s glad the organization is stepping up because he isn’t always able to pick up trash around his store.

“Mostly right out front, I do that,” said Route 66 Antique Mall owner Dewayne. “Especially now, it’s just too hot. I don’t want to go all the way around the entire parking lot and clean it up, but I try to keep the front of my business picked up as much as possible.”

Both businesses believe this grant will be a big help in maintaining Route 66, especially as the Route 66 Centennial gets closer.

“I’d like to see all of Route 66 look better when that happens,” said Dewayne. “I hope it will bring a lot of tourism to Oklahoma.”

Krystal stated, “I just want it to be beautiful. I want the plants and the murals and the neon lights and all of that. I’m proud of Tulsa, and opening this made me realize that Route 66 is very viable and very important to Tulsa.”

The Keep Route 66 Beautiful grant program will award a maximum of $5,000 per grant.

To learn more and to access the applications for the various Keep Route 66 Beautiful grants, click here.