KC superfan ‘ChiefsAholic,’ accused of robbing several banks, appears in federal court

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City Chiefs superfan known as “ChiefsAholic” made his first appearance in a Kansas City courtroom on Friday.

29-year-old Xavier Michael Babudar is accused of robbing or attempting to rob several banks in several states including Tulsa Teachers Federal Credit Union in Bixby on Dec. 16, 2022.

Bixby police were able to arrest Babudar and recover the money he allegedly stole from the bank, prosecutors said.

Babudar had been a fugitive for four months and was caught in California last month after he cut off his ankle monitor.

The court appointed a public defender to represent Babudar.

According to an affidavit, Babudar traveled throughout the Midwest to perpetrate a string of robberies at various banks and credit unions. He allegedly laundered the robbery proceeds through area casinos and bank accounts.

Following Babudar’s arrest in Bixby, FBI investigators began reviewing bank records, casino transaction records, and sensitive financial reporting to determine the breadth and scope of additional potential criminal activities, prosecutors said.

Babudar purchased and redeemed more than $1 million in chips from various casinos in Missouri, Kansas, and Illinois between April and December 2022, the affidavit says.

Babudar is scheduled to be back in court on Aug. 9