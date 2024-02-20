Juveniles vanish from extended stay hotel

Police need help from the public to track down a couple of missing children.

The Tulsa Police Department says 14-year-old Takira Harris and 7-year-old Josiah Israel were both seen Monday night at the Eagle Suites at Yale and Skelly Drive.

Police don’t know how the juveniles left the area.

Harris was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, grey sweatpants and either pink or grey shoes.

Israel was last seen wearing a red long sleeve shirt, black jeans and black and blue shoes.

If you have any information on their location please call 911 or 918-596-9222