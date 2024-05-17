Juvenile fires multiple shots into air outside 2024 Rooster Days Festival

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow Police said shots were fired following an altercation between a group of juveniles during the opening night of the 2024 Rooster Days Festival on Thursday.

Police said the altercation happened right outside the festival and a juvenile fired multiple shots into the air.

Police said there were no injuries.

The firearm was confiscated and one person was detained.

FOX23 has not been made aware of any arrests at this time.

Police said this will not change any of the plans for the festival and there is no ongoing threat to the public.