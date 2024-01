TULSA, Okla. — Justin Timberlake is coming to Tulsa.

The musician announced his first tour in 5 years during an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

The Forget Tomorrow World Tour will include 22 cities, including the BOK Center in Tulsa on Thursday, June 6.

Fans can expect to hear songs from Timberlake’s upcoming album Everything I Thought It Was, out March 15.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. and will be available online HERE.