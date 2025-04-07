Junior League of Tulsa holds Bloomingdeals garage sale

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsans had the chance to score great deals on high-quality home goods and clothes while also helping a good cause.

Sunday was the last day of the Bloomingdeals garage sale, hosted at Junior League of Tulsa Headquarters near South Yale Avenue and East 36th Street.

Kristen Schooley with Junior League of Tulsa told FOX23 the money will support local projects and mentoring for women.

“So the funds essentially help us provide training opportunities for our members and then we also partner with several different community partners here in Tulsa like residents, Street School and a couple others. We use those funds to help fund outreach and the programs we have in partnership with those organizations,” said Schooley.

After the event ended, local non-profits were invited to take whatever items were left unsold.