Local

Juneteenth suspect charged with 2nd degree murder

By April Hill
Timetrious Moore (Tulsa Police Department)
By April Hill

TULSA — The suspect accused in the shooting that sparked outrage at the Juneteenth Festival on June 21, has now been charged.

19-year-old Timetrious Moore is charged with second degree murder, assault and battery with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm while under supervision of the Department of Corrections.

Court records show he was arrested last year for attempted robbery.

Police say Moore fired a fatal shot at 22-year-old Isaiah Knight at the celebration in downtown Tulsa.

Police are still searching for a second suspect who injured several others.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!