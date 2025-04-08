Judge grants habeas corpus hearing for OK woman, lawyers allege incarceration “unlawful”

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — The attorneys for an Oklahoma woman who has been incarcerated for nearly 27 years for killing a man she had multiple protective orders against filed a writ of habeas corpus seeking supervised release until her hearing, alleging she is serving an “illegal sentence” and that the Tulsa County District Attorney has “unreasonably delayed” her resentencing under the Oklahoma Survivors’ Act.

According to court documents, a judge granted a habeas corpus hearing for 54-year-old April Rose Wilkens last week.

In 1999, Wilkens was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole for the 1998 murder of her ex-fiancé, Terry Carlton.

Wilkens has been incarcerated for about 27 years as of this month. She is currently incarcerated at Mabel Bassett Correctional Center.

In November of last year, a resentencing for Wilkens was approved under the Oklahoma Survivors’ Act and has yet to be set.

In the writ of habeas corpus, Wilkens’ attorneys allege her incarceration is “unlawful” and that Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler has “unreasonably delayed” her resentencing under the Oklahoma Survivors’ Act.

The Act, meant to give leniency and understanding to domestic violence victims in Oklahoma’s court system, became law on Aug. 29.

“The Act provides a 0-25 year sentencing range for those who are sentenced to life with parole and can prove their domestic abuse and show it was a significant factor in their crime,” the writ of habeas corpus said.

On Aug. 29, Wilkens filed her request to apply for sentencing relief under the Act.

“Ms. Wilkens has shown this court volumes of evidence to show why she should be resentenced under the Oklahoma Survivors’ Act,” Wilkens’ attorneys, Colleen McCartney and Abby Gore, stated in the writ of habeas corpus. “The District Attorney has shown no evidence to the contrary.”