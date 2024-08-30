Local

Jimenez guilty of beating wife to death and throwing her into Bird Creek

By Crystal Kelly

Michael Jimenez has been arrested for 1st Degree Murder.

By Crystal Kelly

TULSA. Okla. — The body of Erica Evans-Jimenez was pulled from Bird Creek in 2022.

Initially, first responders believed Erica jumped into Bird Creek and hit her head.

It was later determined by the Medical Examiner, Erica had severe injuries consistent with domestic assault.

Detectives say her husband Michael Jimenez beat her to death before throwing her into Bird Creek.

Jimenez previously spent three years in prison for domestic assault.

Jimenez chose to have a non-jury trial and let the judge decide his fate.

After four days of testimony, the judge found Jimenez guilty of first-degree murder.

Jimenez is set for sentencing in October.

See the related story from September 21, 2022, here.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!