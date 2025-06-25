Local

Jimcy McGirt pleads guilty to failing to register as sex offender

By Matt Hutson
Jimcy McGirt (Seminole County Sheriff's Office)
Jimcy McGirt, the man at the heart of the McGirt decision, has pled guilty to one count of failure to register as a sex offender.

McGirt was arrested in August 2024 on four counts of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.

According to court records, authorities say McGirt failed to update his address after moving, lived within 2,000 feet of a playground, failed to notify law enforcement he lived in the same home as a minor and failed to disclose a social media account and email.

On Tuesday, McGirt pled guilty to his third count of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender, which was the count addressing McGirt failing to register that he was living in a home within 2,000 feet of a playground or park.

The plea agreement outlines McGirt’s maximum punishment is 10 years in prison and/or a $250,000 fine.

McGirt will face his official sentencing at a later date.

