Jimcy McGirt appears in federal court on Monday

OKLAHOMA — Jimcy McGirt, the man at the heart of the McGirt decision, appeared in federal court on Monday after being arrested on four counts of failure to register as a sex offender in 2024.

McGirt was released from prison in May 2024, but was arrested again in August 2024 for failing to register as a sex offender.

Court records show McGirt failed to update his address after moving, lived within 2,000 feet of a playground, failed to notify law enforcement he lived in the same home as a minor and failed to disclose a social media account and email.

McGirt’s original case reached the U.S. Supreme Court and had a lasting impact on Oklahoma law enforcement.

